Amadei, Vittorio "Victor/Vit" ALBANY Vittorio "Victor/ Vit" Amadei, 76, entered Eternal Life Friday, November 29, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Bologna, Italy to the late. Antonio and Angela Bartolamucci Amadei. Victor married his wife Judith Lasak on September 18, 1968, in Italy. The couple spent 51 years together. After their wedding they moved back to the Capital District where Victor began to work for his father-in-law John Lasak and best friend the late A. Andrew Gigliotti at the Lasak and Gigliotti Funeral Home. Vit was a talented person who loved to do anything for anyone looking for nothing to gain but the satisfaction of lending a helping hand. In addition to his parents, Vittorio was predeceased by his wife Judith Lasak Amadei. Victor is survived by his loving son, John A. Amadei of New York City; beloved uncle to Carla Gigliotti Sorbero; and Godfather to Connie Gigliotti; dear friend Mark Garzia; also survived by his brother and family in Italy; as well as many other special friends. Graveside Rite of Committal will be held Thursday, December 5, at 1 p.m. in Sts. Cyril and Method Cemetery, Rotterdam, N.Y. Donations made be made in Vit's memory to the Mohawk and Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakwood Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To leave a message for the family please visit www.LGFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 3, 2019