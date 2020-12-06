Bartlett, Vivian CLEARWATER, Fla. Vivian Bartlett, 85 of Clearwater, Fla., and formerly of Troy, died suddenly on November 27, 2020. Vivian was predeceased by her parents, Janet and Lloyd Collier. Vivian is survived by her loving husband Joseph Bartlett; her children, Lynn DeMaria of Watervliet, Donna DeMaria of Waterford and Joseph DeMaria of Rochester; her grandson Michael Hope of San Diego; her sisters, Loyce Szalasny of Troy and Dawn DeSimone (Jack) of Clearwater; her stepchildren, Joseph (Jeanne), Michael, Stephen (Anna), Jeff (Sandy) and Tim (Wendy); and their many children and great-grandchildren. Vivian was a former benefit specialist at the N.Y.S. Retirement System. She was a strong advocate for the fellow residents of her assisted living program in Florida as well as a fierce proponent of justice in the world. She, "the Viv," was loving and supportive of her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of the community at her residence and enjoyed playing cards, line dancing and socializing with all the residents. She was a kind-hearted and generous soul; she will be sorely missed by family and friends alike, who now have a gaping hole in their hearts. Cremation by National Cremation Society. Services will be held at a later date. Donations in Vivian's name may be made to RCS Pinellas, 503 South Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater, FL, 33756.





