Coonan, Vivian SCHENECTADY Vivian Coonan, 95 formerly of Rugby Rd., died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home. Vivian was predeceased by her husband Gerald Coonan. She is survived by four children, Jennifer Inderdeo, Diane (Mark) McNamara, Penelope Adey (Anthony Giles) and Thomas (Kathleen) Coonan; a sister Thelma Girolmo; and six grandchildren, Matthew (Patrick) Adey, Jordan Adey, Christopher Inderdeo, Elizabeth, Kimberly and Patrick Coonan; and many nieces and nephews. The family will conduct a private service at Memory's Garden Cemetery, later in the Spring. Friends may honor Vivian by making a contribution to the , 1 Penny Ln., Latham, NY 12110 or the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ln., Glenville, NY 12302. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady, NY 12304. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 9, 2019