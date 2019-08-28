|
Pickering, Vivian Higgins ALBANY Vivian Higgins Pickering, 91 of Albany, N.Y., formerly of Keene, N.H.; passed peacefully on August 23, 2019. Vivian was born on October 1, 1927 in Springfield, Mass. She worked as an office manager of Cheshire Oil Company in Keene for 30 years. After retirement, Vivian and her husband Bob spent their winters in Florida and vacationed in Jamaica, Bermuda and California. Vivian and Bob celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2007. Vivian enjoyed golfing, bowling, needlepoint, doing volunteer work with her church and spending summers with her grandchildren. Vivian is survived by her daughter Devida DePalma; her granddaughters Lauren E. Leonard (Randall Partridge Jr.) and Alison G. Leonard (Adam Karazuba); her great-grandson Michael N. Karazuba; her daughter-in-law Paula J. Leonard; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends; and her dog Timmy. All will miss Vivian dearly. She was predeceased by her parents Ralph and Elizabeth Higgins; husband Robert Willard Pickering (2008), her son Lyndon Michael Leonard (2018); her dog Brody. A private memorial service and interment will be held in Keene, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Vivian's name to: The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. donate.givetocommunityhospice.org Online condolences may be left at www.fredendallfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 28, 2019