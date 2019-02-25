Price, Vivian M. Cross TROY Vivian M. Cross Price, 83 of Troy, passed away at The Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center, Troy on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late Eugene and Elizabeth McCourt Cross. She graduated from Hoosic Valley Central School, Russell Sage College in Troy with a degree in nursing and a .B.A in Nursing from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. She was a registered nurse anesthetist. Wife of Allen D. Price of Michigan and the late Richard Midgette. Mother of Kimberly (James) Wilson of Troy and Richard Midgette of Albany. Sister of Carol Mambert, Margaret Bryce and the late Bettygene Valyou, Eugene Cross and John Cross. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday, February 27, at 11 a.m. from the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Rev. Nick TeBordo officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Friends who wish to remember Vivian in a special way may donate to the in her memory. Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary