Price, Vivian M. Cross TROY Vivian M. Cross Price, 83 of Troy, passed away at The Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center, Troy on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Funeral, Wednesday, February 27, at 11 a.m. from the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Rev. Nick TeBordo officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019