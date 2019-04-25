Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Martha Amsler. View Sign Service Information Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd. 741 Delaware Avenue Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-5560 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd. 741 Delaware Avenue Delmar , NY 12054 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd. 741 Delaware Avenue Delmar , NY 12054 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Amsler, Vivian Martha NEW SCOTLAND Vivian Martha Amsler, 65 of New Scotland, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 19, 2019, with her family at her side after a long illness. She was born to Harold N. Eck and Patricia Y. (Shultes) Burnett on April 30, 1953, in Albany. Vivian graduated from Bethlehem Central School in 1971. She married Howard D. Amsler Jr. on October 21, 1972. After raising her children, she worked for New York state and Albany County. Vivian loved her family and enjoyed dancing, gardening, cooking, camping, watching NASCAR racing, and watching birds. Vivian was preceded in death by her father Harold; stepfather John Burnett; and sister Sandra Vincent. She is survived by her husband Howard Jr.; mother Patricia; stepmother Shirley Eck; sisters, Lois VanDyke and Sharon Matott (Dale); daughters, Hollie Shaw (Bradford) and Angela Amsler (William Holt); stepsons, Howard II and Eric Amsler; stepdaughter Lisa Amsler; grandchildren, Lexleigh and Isla Shaw, Tylor D'Errico, William Jr. and Conner Holt; step-grandchildren, Jonathan, Jordan, and Jansun Amsler and Travis Terhune; step-great-grandson Camden Amsler; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces. Calling hours wil be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 26, from 4-7pm. Funeral service on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment in Onesquethaw Cemetery, Feura Bush. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or The Community Hospice.







