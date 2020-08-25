1/1
Vivian T. Tefft
Tefft, Vivian T. COLONIE Vivian T. Tefft, 85 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at her residence after a long illness. She was born in Schenectady and was the daughter of the late John and Angelina Koley. Vivian was the beloved wife of Robert "Ziggy" J. Tefft. She was the devoted mother of Susan J. Mayo Formichelli, Christine Mayo Suriano (James), Cheryl Baitshalts (Ray), Janice Tefft and Thomas Tefft (Roseann). Vivian was the sister of John Koley and the late Vincent Koley (Glenda survives) and Mary Wypychoski. She was the grandmother of Nick McDonald, Daniel Formichelli, Shaun McDonald, Melissa Hudson, Ashley Insero and Tyler Baitsholts. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
