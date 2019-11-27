Scherer, Volker ALBANY Volker Scherer died on November 22, 2019, after a long battle with cancer; he was 69. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Germany, Volker was the son of the late Franz and Erna Scherer. Volker is survived by his wife Anna Maria (Mesiti) Scherer; daughters, Gretchen Senez (Robert), Tina Trigiani (Carlo) and Jennifer Hutton (Brett); and grandchildren, Nathaniel Senez, Luca and Ella Trigiani and Raymond, Claire and Scott Hutton. Volker is also survived by his siblings, Anne Marie, Carlo, Steve and Eric. Volker worked as a New York State Corrections officer and was a member of the NYSCOPBA's Retiree Chapter. He was an avid sports fan, always cheering for the New York Yankees. More than anything, Volker loved spending time with his grandchildren. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Friday, November 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands following the calling hours. Entombment will immediately follow the service.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 27, 2019