W. Jon Harrington
Harrington, W. Jon ALPHARETTA, Ga. Walter Jon Harrington, 96, formerly of Colonie, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. Jon, or "Wally," as he was also known, was born in New York City, but lived most of his life in the Albany area. He served in the U.S. Army as part of the 10th Mountain Division during World War II, and was employed for decades by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany as business manager of the Evangelist newspaper. Jon was predeceased by his beloved wife Rosemary Breslin Harrington. He is survived by his sons, Jon Harrington of Bernardsville, N.J. and Tim Harrington of Alpharetta, Ga.; his grandson Jeffrey Harrington of Oneida, N.Y.; and his brother Donald Harrington of Fort Pierce, Fla. He was predeceased by his brother Paul Harrington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 1 Maria Dr., Loudonville, on Wednesday, September 30, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Please only enter the church from the front entrance. Masks and social distancing are required. Church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions and please attempt to arrive before 9:45 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com .






Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ Our Light Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hans Funeral Home
1088 Western Ave
Albany, NY 12203
(518) 489-2161
