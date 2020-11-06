St. Yves, Walda Jean ALBANY Walda Jean St. Yves, 72, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Joseph S. Ryan and Jean F. (McCullough) Ryan. She is survived by her devoted husband, Paul St.Yves; her son Joel St.Yves; and daughter Stacy St.Yves. Walda graduated from Vincentian Institute and SUNY Potsdam. Walda was a social worker for Albany County where she spent 25 years helping children and families in crisis. After retiring, Walda and Paul moved to Naples, Fla. where they were blessed to make many dear friends. She enjoyed the beautiful gulf coast sunsets, warm weather, listening to live music, dancing, playing Mahjong, and spending time with her family and friends. Walda was quick to laugh, generous of spirit and always had a smile and a kind word to spare. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Albany on Monday, November 9, at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery 1389 Central Ave., Albany. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Please be advised that facemasks are required and social distancing is to be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Walda's memory at www.stjude.org
