Mullins, Walker J. ALBANY Walker, age 64 of Albany, passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer with his loving wife Luretha (Ree) Everett-Mullins by his side. He was predeceased by his father, Ulas Mullins and his mother Annie Pearl Mullins.Walker leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Luretha Everett-Mullins; five daughters, Shona Mullins-Welch (Kennis), Rayshell Mullins, Brenda (Shawn) Dawkins, Bernice Mullins and Iesha Mullins; two stepsons, Kevin and Kashiff Thompson; one sister, Rafine Mullins; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave tributes and messages for the Walker Mullins family go to Garlandbrothers.com