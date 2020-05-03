Mullins, Walker J. ALBANY Walker, age 64 of Albany, passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer with his loving wife Luretha (Ree) Everett-Mullins by his side. He was predeceased by his father, Ulas Mullins and his mother Annie Pearl Mullins.Walker leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Luretha Everett-Mullins; five daughters, Shona Mullins-Welch (Kennis), Rayshell Mullins, Brenda (Shawn) Dawkins, Bernice Mullins and Iesha Mullins; two stepsons, Kevin and Kashiff Thompson; one sister, Rafine Mullins; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave tributes and messages for the Walker Mullins family go to Garlandbrothers.com
Published in Albany Times Union from May 3 to May 4, 2020.