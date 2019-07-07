Wallace B. Wells (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY
12143
(518)-756-8333
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Babcock Funeral Home
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY
Obituary
Wells, Wallace B. BALLSTON SPA Wallace "Butch" Beery Wells, 87, formerly from Ravena, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital, Saratoga Springs. Wallace was born on July 6, 1931, son of the late William and Florence Wells. Survivors include his children, Sandra (Mike) Conroy, Mark Wells, Nina McCauliffe, Gail Wells, Cheryl Badger, Kristy (Josh) Bowers, and Jilanie (Juliana) Staples; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Linda Wells; and his eight siblings. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, in the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Burial will follow in Chestnut Lawn Cemetery, New Baltimore. The family would like you to consider, in lieu of flowers, a contribution in memory of Wallace to .

Published in Albany Times Union on July 7, 2019
