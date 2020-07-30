Barney, Walter Charles GREENFIELD CENTER Walter Charles Barney, age 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home with his beloved wife Dorothy at his side. He was born on October 28, 1930, in Mayfield, N.Y. to the late Walter Curtis and Gladys Barney. Walter served for 22 years in the U.S. Army with tours of duty in both the Vietnam and Korean Wars. He spent 11 years stationed in Germany, five of this with his wife and family. Walter retired from the Pentagon in 1972 to upstate New York. He spent many years working as a computer specialist for the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation and Finance. Walter had a curious mind and enjoyed spending hours on his computer or crafting in his wood shop. He and Dorothy spent years traveling together throughout the United States and Nova Scotia in their RV with their bevy of Yorkies and their cats. Walter took great pleasure in visiting with new friends, formerly strangers, when they approached him asking how he managed to train the cats to walk on a leash throughout the many campgrounds they visited. Walter is survived by the love of his life, Dorothy to whom he was married for 64 years. Together they had four children. He is survived by three of his children and their spouses: Walter B. and Mara Barney, Jan and Thomas Fiengo and Roger and Erica Barney. Their second child, David Lee, predeceased Walter in 1996. Walter's legacy continues in his five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or communityhospice.org
. Arrangements are in care of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc., 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs. For online condolences please visit compassionatefuneralcare.com
.