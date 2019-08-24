Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Cherniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Cherniak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Cherniak Obituary
Cherniak, Walter COHOES Walter Cherniak, 90 of Vliet Boulevard, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Stephen and Pelahia Pawelchak Cherniak; and the beloved husband of the late June A. Favreau Cherniak. Walter was a lifelong Cohoes resident and a graduate of Cohoes High School and the Albany College of Pharmacy. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. Walter was employed as a pharmacist with the V.A. Hospital in Albany and with local retail pharmacies and also worked for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Health in the Division of Controlled Substances after retirement from the V.A. A very active man, Walter enjoyed golfing, bowling, gardening and reading. He was also talented in carpentry and woodworking. He was a member of the Spindle City Historic Society and the Troy Chromatics. He is survived by his devoted children, Stephen P. (Jeanne) Cherniak of Bainbridge and Daniele J. Cherniak of Cohoes; cherished grandson, Xavier Cherniak and many dear nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Michele Cherniak; grandson, Theodore Cherniak; and sister Nadja Stroyen. A service will be held in the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes on Monday, August 26, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Cohoes.Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. in the funeral home. Those wishing to remember Walter in a special way may make donations in his memory to Northeast Regional Food Bank, 965 Albany Shaker Rd, Latham, NY, 12110 or to Spindle City Historic Society, P.O. Box 375, Cohoes, NY, 12047. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
Download Now