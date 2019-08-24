|
|
Cherniak, Walter COHOES Walter Cherniak, 90 of Vliet Boulevard, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Stephen and Pelahia Pawelchak Cherniak; and the beloved husband of the late June A. Favreau Cherniak. Walter was a lifelong Cohoes resident and a graduate of Cohoes High School and the Albany College of Pharmacy. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. Walter was employed as a pharmacist with the V.A. Hospital in Albany and with local retail pharmacies and also worked for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Health in the Division of Controlled Substances after retirement from the V.A. A very active man, Walter enjoyed golfing, bowling, gardening and reading. He was also talented in carpentry and woodworking. He was a member of the Spindle City Historic Society and the Troy Chromatics. He is survived by his devoted children, Stephen P. (Jeanne) Cherniak of Bainbridge and Daniele J. Cherniak of Cohoes; cherished grandson, Xavier Cherniak and many dear nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Michele Cherniak; grandson, Theodore Cherniak; and sister Nadja Stroyen. A service will be held in the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes on Monday, August 26, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Cohoes.Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. in the funeral home. Those wishing to remember Walter in a special way may make donations in his memory to Northeast Regional Food Bank, 965 Albany Shaker Rd, Latham, NY, 12110 or to Spindle City Historic Society, P.O. Box 375, Cohoes, NY, 12047. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 24, 2019