Johnson, Walter E. ALBANY Walter E. Johnson, 86 of Albany and formerly of Lansingburgh, passed peacefully on July 22, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Edward and Mary Sharrow Johnson; and the devoted husband of Savillia Chiera Johnson of Albany. Mr. Johnson was a graduate of Troy High School and was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1952 to 1954. He retired from the Troy Fire Department after 20 years of faithful service. Survivors in addition to his wife of 61 years include his children, Brenda Bell Johnson, John Walter (Johnson) and his wife Jodi, Edward Johnson, Margo Rose and her husband Rick and David Johnson; sisters, Mildred Doyle and Dorothy Blanchette and brother, Leonard Johnson. Also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mr. Johnson was predeceased by his brothers, James and William Johnson. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Ave. (124th and 125th Streets), Lansingburgh on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following. The interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery in Schuylerville at 1:30 p.m. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 28, 2019