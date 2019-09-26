Kelley, Walter E. "Butch" Sr. COHOES Walter E. Kelley Sr., "Butch", 80, passed at home surrounded by family on Monday, September 23, 2019. Butch was the son of the late Walter J. and Theresa Kelley. He is survived by his beloved and loving wife of 50 years, Dorothy (Stark) Kelley. Walter worked for the city of Cohoes for 28 years before his retirement. Butch was a member of the Polish American Club and the American Legion in Cohoes. Above all, Butch was a family man who loved spending time with them. In addition to his wife, Butch is survived by his children, Mary Ann Conlen (John), Dorothy Pasquarell (Al), Walter Kelley Jr. and Eileen Livingston. He was the loving "Gramps, Poppy" to 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his five siblings and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours only will be held on Sunday, September 29, from 12-3 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 26, 2019