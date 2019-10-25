Walter E. Newell Jr.

Guest Book
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Josephine Amore
  • "Andy, and family, as the days and weeks pass, and as you..."
    - Gail Parker
Service Information
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY
12804
(518)-761-9303
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY 12804
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY 12804
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Newell, Walter E. Jr. QUEENSBURY Loving father and grandfather Walter E. Newell Jr. passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2019. A combined service for Walt and Jean will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, in the Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY, 12804. Visitation hours will precede the service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Private graveside service for Walter and Jean will take place in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.