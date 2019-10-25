Newell, Walter E. Jr. QUEENSBURY Loving father and grandfather Walter E. Newell Jr. passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2019. A combined service for Walt and Jean will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, in the Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY, 12804. Visitation hours will precede the service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Private graveside service for Walter and Jean will take place in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2019