Brizzell, Walter F. LOUDONVILLE Walter Francis Brizzell, age 56, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 2, 2020, with his adoring family by his side. Born in Albany on January 5, 1964, he was the son of the late Andrew and Marian Boll Brizzell. Walter had a big heart and would do anything for those he loved. He enjoyed helping out on the family farm, doing yardwork, and even had the street there named after him, "Walter's Way." He made friends wherever he went, including at the day program at The Center for Disability Services. Walter was very proud to be an honorary life member of the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department and was loved by all its members. Walter is survived by his 12 siblings, Connie (Peter) Gordon, William (Mary) Brizzell, James (late Kathleen) Brizzell, Rosemary (Bruce) Loveland, George (Katherine) Brizzell, John (Cathy) Brizzell, David (Bridget) Brizzell, A. Charles (Michele) Brizzell, Nancy (Rick) Weiss, Janet (Terry) Tripp, Marilyn Brizzell, and Sue Ann Brizzell; 31 nieces and nephews; 56 grandnieces and grandnephews; four great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews; and by many loving friends who were lucky enough to know Walter. He will always be remembered for his friendly personality, warm hugs, and beautiful smile. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, from 3 until 6 p.m. at St. Pius X Church, Loudonville. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 6, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, with interment to follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Colonie. Those who wish to remember Walter in a special way may consider a donation to Community Hospice, Gift Processing, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Condolence book at memorial page at bowenandparkerbros.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 4, 2020