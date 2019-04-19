Wehnau, Walter F. NORTH GREENBUSH Walter F. Wehnau, 91 of North Greenbush, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, surrounded by family. Walter was born in West Sand Lake to the late Madison and Myra Holdridge Wehnau. He graduated from Cobleskill Agricultural College where he met his wife Ruth Hoshko and they later married and settled in North Greenbush. Walter retired from the Maintenance Department for Hudson Valley Community College. Walter was on the board of directors for Rensselaer County Schaghticoke Fair. Walter was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Wehnau; siblings, Dora, Paul and Norman Wehnau. He is survived by his five children, Eleanor Weidman, Wesley Wehnau, Ada Hoenninger, Mark Wehnau, and Martha Reed; two brothers, Duane and Ralph Wehnau; six grandchildren, Wayne, Amanda, Katie, Amy, Jared, and Tanner; and four great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Meghan, Gabrielle, and Zachary. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside funeral at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Bloomingrove Cemetery, Route 4, Defreestville. The family has requested in lieu of flowers to make contributions to Schaghticoke Fair Memorial Fund, 69 Stillwater Bridge Rd., Schaghticoke, NY, 12154, in memory of Walter. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary