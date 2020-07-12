Goldstein, Walter FALLS CHURCH, Va. Walter Goldstein, 89, died on July 9, 2020, in Falls Church, Va. Walter was born in London, England, on August 16, 1930. Following military service in the Royal Fusiliers and college at the London School of Economics, Walter came to the U.S. on a Fulbright scholarship to pursue graduate studies at Northwestern University and the University of Chicago, where he obtained a Ph.D. in international relations. Walter was a tenured professor at the State University of New York at Albany, senior fellow at the Rockefeller Institute, and taught at New York University. He held visiting professor appointments at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Bologna, Italy; at the European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD) in Fontainebleau, France; and at Columbia University in New York City. Walter wrote several books on international economics and contributed over 70 articles to the Journal of Foreign Affairs and other academic journals. He lectured around the world for the U.S. State Department, IBM, and Royal Dutch Shell. Walter had a lifelong love for sailing, hiking, travel, and opera. Walter is survived by his wife, Dr. Phyllis Cohen; by his daughter Miriam, her husband David, and sons, Ben and Will; by his son Marc, his wife Lisa, and their son Michael; and by his son Daniel and his partner Gail. Walter was preceded in death by his first wife, Batya Goldstein (nee Freed).





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store