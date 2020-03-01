|
|
Sacilowski, Walter H. III HALFMOON Walter H. Sacilowski III, 72, passed away suddenly on February 23, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital following a brief illness. Walter was born on April 10, 1947 in Norwich, Conn. to Mr. Walter H. Sacilowski II and Mrs. Helen Sacilowski. Walter met his beloved wife Anita in 1997 while living in St. Petersburg, Fla. The couple later married the following year. Walter and Anita relocated to New York where they enjoyed the semi-retired life while being close to their children and grandchildren. Walter's hobbies included spending time with his family, all things IT, designing and building computers, web design and security, following class action lawsuits, and saving twist bread ties to use at a later time. Walter took great pride in his extensive knowledge and expertise within the IT field. This knowledge and years of experience allowed him to develop and open his company, My Computer Partner, where he specialized in fixing and rebuilding computers, developing and designing websites for individuals and corporations, and assisting in cyber network security for individuals and businesses. Walter is survived by his wife Anita Sacilowski; his daughter Candace Sacilowski of Bennington, Vt. and daughter Stephanie Sacilowski of Bennington, Vt. As well as his two grandchildren, Adrianna Sacilowski and Aiden Krawczyk. Walter was predeceased by his mother, Helen Sacilowski and his father Walter H. Sacilowski II. In keeping with the wishes of Walter, services and burial will be private. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 1, 2020