DeVoss, Walter J. Sr. COLONIE Walter J. DeVoss Sr., 94, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Burlington, Vt., he was the son of the late Philip and Cora (Gokey) DeVoss. Walter served in the United States Navy and was a proud World War II veteran having served in the Pacific Theatre. He often told stories of his experiences on the USS Santa Fe, a CL 60 Light Cruiser, where he and several others rescued fellow sailors off the USS Franklin after it was bombed. He worked over 25 years as a tractor trailer driver for Iroquois Millwork, retiring in 1987. Walter was a long-time member of the Zaloga Post #1520, where he spent time enjoying the activities and friendships that he developed there. He was also a past member and volunteer at the Sheehy-Palmer VFW Post #6776 for many years. Walter and his wife Jayne lived in Leesburg, Fla. for 10 years during their retirement where they enjoyed their home, golf and many good times with friends and neighbors. Walter was predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Jayne M. (DiBella) DeVoss; his son Walter "Buddy" DeVoss; and his siblings, Pearl Dumas, Fern Westervelt, Margaret Hatin, Marion Spaulding and Phillip DeVoss. He is survived by his cherished daughter, Patricia (Michael) Panucci of Halfmoon. Grandfather of Jason (Beth) Panucci and Christopher Panucci, Tiffany and Nicholas DeVoss, and Jennifer (Robert) Samson. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Beth Lee, Peter and Doug of Community Hospice for their amazing kindness and loving care of Walter. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family on Wednesday, February 26, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Funeral services for Walter will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the conclusion of the visitation in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Walter's name to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be offered to the family at











