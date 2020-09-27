Robb, Walter Lee NISKAYUNA Walter Lee Robb passed away on March 23, 2020. A celebration of his amazing life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, at the First Reformed Church, 8 N. Church St., Schenectady. Those wishing to attend are asked to register in advance at 1streformed.com
. Masks will be required of all attendees, and proper social distancing measures will be in place. The service will also be live streamed via the church's website. An opportunity to meet family members at a safe distance will occur immediately after the service. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St., Schenectady. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit jonesfh.net
.