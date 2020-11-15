1/1
Walter O. Preissler
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Preissler, Walter O. ELLICOTT CITY, Md. Walter O. Preissler, 61, passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 17, 2020. He is the son of E. Janet Preissler and the late Frank Preissler. Walter was born on November 22, 1958 and was a graduate of Shaker High School Class of 1976 and would go on to earn his Bachelors Degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and his Masters Degree from John Hopkins University. He had worked for Westinghouse and was currently employed by John Hopkins University. Walter loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker, skier and fitness enthusiast. Walter is survived by his mother, E. Janet Preissler; his siblings, Linda MacDonald, Gary Preissler and Barbara (Kevin) Hoyt; his nieces, Faith Hoyt, Sarah (Jason) Brassard and Michele (Robert) Willey; his nephews, Connor Hoyt and Mark MacDonald, Jr.; his great-nieces, Hailey Claire and Olivia; and his great-nephews, Coby and Jackson. He was predeceased by his father Frank Preissler. Funeral services for Walter will be broadcast live on the Parker Brothers Memorial Funeral home page on Saturday, November 21 at 4 p.m. with Rev. Nicholas TeBordo officiating. To view the services, you will just need to "Like" the Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home Facebook page. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit, ParkerBrosMemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
97 Old Loudon Rd
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 273-4162
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved