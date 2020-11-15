Preissler, Walter O. ELLICOTT CITY, Md. Walter O. Preissler, 61, passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 17, 2020. He is the son of E. Janet Preissler and the late Frank Preissler. Walter was born on November 22, 1958 and was a graduate of Shaker High School Class of 1976 and would go on to earn his Bachelors Degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and his Masters Degree from John Hopkins University. He had worked for Westinghouse and was currently employed by John Hopkins University. Walter loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker, skier and fitness enthusiast. Walter is survived by his mother, E. Janet Preissler; his siblings, Linda MacDonald, Gary Preissler and Barbara (Kevin) Hoyt; his nieces, Faith Hoyt, Sarah (Jason) Brassard and Michele (Robert) Willey; his nephews, Connor Hoyt and Mark MacDonald, Jr.; his great-nieces, Hailey Claire and Olivia; and his great-nephews, Coby and Jackson. He was predeceased by his father Frank Preissler. Funeral services for Walter will be broadcast live on the Parker Brothers Memorial Funeral home page on Saturday, November 21 at 4 p.m. with Rev. Nicholas TeBordo officiating. To view the services, you will just need to "Like" the Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home Facebook page. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit, ParkerBrosMemorial.com