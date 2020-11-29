1/1
Walter R. Meyer
Meyer, Walter R. SLINGERLANDS Walter R. Meyer, 81 of Slingerlands, passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, after a period of declining health. Born in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Herman H. and Margaret (Lemke) Meyer. He spent most of his childhood years in Pearl River, N.Y. After high school Walt enlisted in the Army, serving in Germany from 1960-1962, receiving an honorable discharge. Walt graduated from the Bergen County Police Academy, working as a police officer while pursuing a degree in criminal justice. Following that, he joined the Federal government as a special agent in the Treasury Dept., where he spent time in different agencies, primarily ATF, Secret Service and U.S. Customs. He retired after 20 years and continued his career with the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority as a senior investigator until 2006. While not particularly athletic, in his earlier years he enjoyed fishing, boating and driving fast cars. He loved making (and eating) cheesecakes, and gifting any and all of those he appreciated with boxes of cookies (you know who you are!). In his younger days, he was known for hosting huge cookouts for friends and neighbors, playing grill master and providing enough clams to feed an army! His turkey stuffing was a requirement at every family Thanksgiving feast. Whatever Walt did, he did it big! He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Patricia (Kirchner) Meyer; two adored children, Barbara (Kenneth) Lake and Christopher (Lenita) Meyer; three cherished grandchildren, Ryan (Julia) Lake, Hannah (Dan Ward) Lake, and Derek (Miriam Salguero) Lake; beloved brother John (Maria) Milliard; as well as several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and their families, and treasured breakfast buddy, John McCarthy. Per Walt's wishes, there will be no public services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date, when loved ones will be able to gather for a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Walt's name may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, Shriners Hospital for Children, or a charity of your choice. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information and updates on the service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2020.
