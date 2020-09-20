Conway, Walter Robert EAST GREENBUSH Walter Robert Conway passed away peacefully Thursday morning, September 17, 2020, at the age of 94. Born on July 25, 1926, he was the son of the late Walter E. Conway and Katharine McManus Conway. He grew up on North Pine Avenue in Albany, and attended Vincention Institute until his junior year when he enlisted in the United States Navy. As part of the "Greatest Generation" he served in the North Atlantic and European Theaters during World War II. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he finished his senior year in high school and went on to attend Niagara University. He spent his entire career working in the food brokerage business retiring as vice president of the James J. Fitzpatrick Food Brokers. He married his high school sweetheart, the former Rosemary Garry, and together they spent the next 70 years raising a family and creating wonderful memories. Always very active, he enjoyed the game of golf, long walks, playing cribbage and touring around town in his mint conditioned 1962 Chevy Impala convertible. He liked the adventure of visiting scenic locations throughout the United States and especially traveling back to "the old sod" of Ireland. Hanging out on the beach while vacationing on Cape Cod and Florida was always a highlight. Above all, what brought him the greatest joy was spending time with his entire family. Affectionally called Pop, his quick wit and sense of humor was the center of attraction at all family gatherings. His passion for living life to the fullest every day was a true inspiration bestowed upon his family. He carried this passion through when thinking of others by volunteering at various charitable organizations, especially those associated with veterans. He was predeceased by his brother Peter Conway. He is survived by his sisters, Katharine Cutting and Patricia Dwyer. He also leaves behind his children, Peter (Trish), Robert (Linda) Garry (Patty) Susan Prince (Fred) and Tim (Deirdre); his beloved grandchildren, Lauren Modahl (Martin), Ryan Conway (Molly), Meghan Robbins (Josh) Sean Conway (Luke), Kait Wilson (Dan) Maeve Conway, Fiona Conway, Quinn Conway, Hollie Prince, and Kellie Prince; and his great-grandchildren, Leah Robbins, Emily Robbins, Aerin Modahl, Norah Conway, and Malcolm Wilson. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at the Stratton VA Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion. Due to COVID-19, there will be no viewing hours. A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, September 22, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 163 Columbia Tpke, East Greenbush. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Stratton VAMC-VAVS at Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, 113 Holland Ave., # 135, Albany, NY, 12208.