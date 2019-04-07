Muir, Walter S. WATERVLIET Walter S. Muir, age 91, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Mary (Mae) Brennan Muir who passed away on May 4, 2010. Funeral service at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet, on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Friends are invited and may visit with Walter's family on Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A complete obituary will appear in Monday's Times Union. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com for additional information.
