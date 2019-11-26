Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Walter W. Adams

Walter W. Adams Obituary
Adams, Walter W. WATERFORD Walter W. Adams, 68 of Hudson River Road, died suddenly on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at his residence. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Raymond and Margaret King Adams and was a 1970 graduate of Catholic Central High School. Walter and his late wife Terry owned and operated Nature's Pub in Troy for over 30 years. He also was co-owner of Adams & LoPorto Builders. In his earlier years, he was employed by Conrail. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Walter was known by all for his humbleness and generosity. Walt enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, cooking and his biggest joy was his four grandchildren. He was the loving husband of the late Terry Robert Adams; and devoted father of Stacey Millis (Michael) of Halfmoon and Keith Adams (Mandy) of Waterford. He was the brother of Barbara Ennis (Joe) of Averill Park, Raymond Adams (Adrienne) of South Carolina, John Adams (Debbie) of Wynantskill and Robert Adams (Donna) of Troy. He was the proud grandfather of Jonathan and Jessica Millis and Olivia and Abigail Adams. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews; his friend and companion Mary Dennin; and faithful dog Max. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home prior to the service on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Walter's name to St. Joseph's Food Pantry, 416 3rd St., Troy, NY, 12180. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 26, 2019
