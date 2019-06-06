|
Philipp, Waltraud M. "Trudy" ALBANY Waltraud M. "Trudy" Philipp, 81 of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany Waltraud was born on February 3, 1938, in Germany, the daughter of the late Arnold and the late Annaliese (Kempke) Philipp. Trudy was a clerical manager for N.Y. Telephone Co. for over 30 years. Survivors include a sister Brigitte Philipp and nephews Anthony and Steve Philipp. The funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 6, 2019