Peak, Wanda B. TROY Wanda B. Peak, 83, of Lansingburgh, died peacefully on March 9, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospital with her family by her side. Born and educated in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy Cwynar Wrobel; and the widow of Frank S. Peak Jr. who passed on July 15, 2016. Mrs. Peak was a certified nurse's assistant and retired from the Albany County Nursing Home in Colonie after years of faithful service. Survivors include her son, Scott Peak; daughters, Judy Their and her husband, Michael and Susan Peak; and grandchildren, Christopher and Michael Their. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9 a.m. from St. Michaels Church in Cohoes, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The interment will be in St. Michael's Cemetery in Waterford. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Ave., (124th &125th Streets) in Lansingburgh, on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. If desired contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For online condolences please visit







