Wanda C. Grenier
1915 - 2020
Grenier, Wanda C. WATERVLIET Wanda C. (Sadowski) Grenier of the Van Rensselaer Manor, formerly of Watervliet, entered into eternal life on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the grand age of 104. Wanda was born in Duryea, Pa. on July 25, 1915, and was the daughter of the late Adam and Pauline (Kapuschinski) Sadowski. Her formative years were spent in Duryea where she received her education. At the age of 16, she moved to Syracuse and took employment as a store worker and domestic. Wanda relocated to Watervliet in 1939, two years following her marriage to Edward J. Grenier. Mr. Grenier, an employee of the Watervliet Arsenal, died on November 13, 1969. Wanda devoted the majority of her married life to the care of her home and family. She was a devout Roman Catholic and attended Mass at the former St. Brigid's Church in Watervliet where she was a member of the Rosary Society. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Wanda is survived by her son, Edmund J. Grenier of Canandaigua, N.Y.; as well as by several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to pay their respects at the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet on Monday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. following which, a prayer service will be offered by the Reverend Donald Rutherford. The Rite of Committal and interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watervliet. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be required. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a remembrance of Wanda.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
1 entry
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
