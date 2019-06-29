Fusco, Wanda Mary Lancaster GREENVILLE Wanda Mary Lancaster Fusco, 85, passed away on Wednesday June 26, 2019, at home. She was born on November 13, 1933 in Orono, Maine to the late Ivan Lancaster and Cecile Messier. She graduated from St Mary's School in Orono in 1952 and on September 27, 1958 she married Francis Charles Fusco in Cornwall, N.Y. Wanda spent many years living in Booneville, Ark. with Frank where they had many close friends. They then moved to Greenville, where she then lived with her sister. Wanda was happily married to her late husband Frank for 53 years, before he passed away in 2012. She was an avid reader, she loved to cook and bake, and was devoted to her faith. Wanda is survived by her sister, Claudette Holland; her nephews, John and James Holland (Wife Jayne); her niece, Anne Amedure (Husband Richard); her grandnephews and nieces, Michael Amedure, Michael and Justin Hanson, Sarah Amedure, Elizabeth Holland, and Kristen Hanson; and her honorary grandchildren from Arkansas, Leigh, Mason and Lindsey Shirey. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday July 1 at 9 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 4987 State Route 81, Greenville, followed by burial at Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greenville Public Library, PO Box 8, Greenville, NY 12083. Condolences can be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 29, 2019