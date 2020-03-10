Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Watervliet , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mitchell, Wanda WATERVLIET Wanda Lis Mitchell, 96, died Friday, March 6, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her loving family at her side. Born in the Crescent area of Halfmoon on December 12, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Stanislaw and Anna Pal Lis. Wanda attended church at the original St. Mary's Church on Crescent Road in Halfmoon. She was a graduate of Waterford High School. She was employed at the Beaunit Mills in Cohoes for a brief time where she met her late husband Gerry. Following her marriage to Gerald Mitchell, the love of her life, she moved to Watervliet and resided on 8th Avenue for most of her life, raising her six children and being a devoted homemaker. She was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet and was active in the Rosary Society. She also belonged to the Home Bureau. Wanda devoted her life to her children and was the centerpiece of the family. Wanda was a modest person who enjoyed gardening, cooking for her family, bird watching, sewing, tending to her indoor plants and her kindness to all that ever met her. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald R. Mitchell who died in 2002; loving mother of Daniel J. Mitchell of Watervliet, Karen M. Nicolla of Halfmoon, Joan (Matthew) Patrizio of Ballston Lake, Laureen M. (Gerard) Fulop of Loudonville, Regina A. (Timothy) Huneck of Rexford and Marilyn J. (Richard) Laliberte of Fargo, N.D.; adored grandmother of Kami, Jaime, Patrick, Jennifer, Lindsey, Rebecca, Daniel, Matthew, Emma, Austin, Bailey, Aaron, Brendan and Sara; great-grandmother of Caleb, Isaac, Nathan, Aubrey, Raegan, William, Finnegan, Mattlyn, Sammy, Masaryk, Isaac, Sophia, D.D., Julia, Eric and Oliver; great-great-grandmother of Aliannah and Bryson; sister of the late Bronislaw "Bud" Lis; aunt of Mary Ann, Michael, Madeline and Monica. The funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated by Rev. Donald Rutherford, Pastor. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Avenue, Watervliet, NY 12189. Condolence book at











Mitchell, Wanda WATERVLIET Wanda Lis Mitchell, 96, died Friday, March 6, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her loving family at her side. Born in the Crescent area of Halfmoon on December 12, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Stanislaw and Anna Pal Lis. Wanda attended church at the original St. Mary's Church on Crescent Road in Halfmoon. She was a graduate of Waterford High School. She was employed at the Beaunit Mills in Cohoes for a brief time where she met her late husband Gerry. Following her marriage to Gerald Mitchell, the love of her life, she moved to Watervliet and resided on 8th Avenue for most of her life, raising her six children and being a devoted homemaker. She was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet and was active in the Rosary Society. She also belonged to the Home Bureau. Wanda devoted her life to her children and was the centerpiece of the family. Wanda was a modest person who enjoyed gardening, cooking for her family, bird watching, sewing, tending to her indoor plants and her kindness to all that ever met her. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald R. Mitchell who died in 2002; loving mother of Daniel J. Mitchell of Watervliet, Karen M. Nicolla of Halfmoon, Joan (Matthew) Patrizio of Ballston Lake, Laureen M. (Gerard) Fulop of Loudonville, Regina A. (Timothy) Huneck of Rexford and Marilyn J. (Richard) Laliberte of Fargo, N.D.; adored grandmother of Kami, Jaime, Patrick, Jennifer, Lindsey, Rebecca, Daniel, Matthew, Emma, Austin, Bailey, Aaron, Brendan and Sara; great-grandmother of Caleb, Isaac, Nathan, Aubrey, Raegan, William, Finnegan, Mattlyn, Sammy, Masaryk, Isaac, Sophia, D.D., Julia, Eric and Oliver; great-great-grandmother of Aliannah and Bryson; sister of the late Bronislaw "Bud" Lis; aunt of Mary Ann, Michael, Madeline and Monica. The funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated by Rev. Donald Rutherford, Pastor. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Avenue, Watervliet, NY 12189. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close