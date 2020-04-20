Wanda Tucker

Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY
12205
(518)-456-4442
Tucker, Wanda ALBANY Wanda Tucker, 57 of Albany, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020. She was the daughter of John Tucker and the late Rose Mae Hinton. She was a lifelong resident of Albany, and worked in various industries including banking, hospitality and healthcare. She had a huge heart and her door was always open to offer love and unconditional support. Wanda was stylish and funny, loved a good party, traveling and music. She is survived by her children, Demond L. Shepard, Rose T. Tucker-Clow, Brandon J. King and Juandell L. Smith; siblings, Carla St. Jean, Jackie Brooks, and Leonard "EL" Scott; father figure Norman Pounds; godsiblings, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Services will be private. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.

Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 20, 2020
