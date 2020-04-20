Tucker, Wanda ALBANY Wanda Tucker, 57 of Albany, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020. She was the daughter of John Tucker and the late Rose Mae Hinton. She was a lifelong resident of Albany, and worked in various industries including banking, hospitality and healthcare. She had a huge heart and her door was always open to offer love and unconditional support. Wanda was stylish and funny, loved a good party, traveling and music. She is survived by her children, Demond L. Shepard, Rose T. Tucker-Clow, Brandon J. King and Juandell L. Smith; siblings, Carla St. Jean, Jackie Brooks, and Leonard "EL" Scott; father figure Norman Pounds; godsiblings, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Services will be private. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 20, 2020