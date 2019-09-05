Johnson, Warren A. AVERILL PARK Warren A. Johnson of Glass Lake, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Warren was the son of the late Arthur and Alice Lundberg Johnson; and the beloved husband of Mary Dick Johnson. Warren served with the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division during the Korean War and was an active reserve member. In his younger years, Warren was a commercial fisherman for the Doxie Company of Long Island. He was a graduate of Freeport High School in Long Island and attended the American Press Institute and Russell Sage College. Warren was the retail advertising manager for the Troy Record and the Schenectady Gazette from which he retired. Warren was the father of the late MaryBeth Johnson; and brother of the late Muriel Stuckart. Survivors in addition to his wife include his devoted son, Mark A. (Jacqueline) Johnson of Wynantskill; his cherished grandchildren, Jason M. (Jessica) Hoffman of Woodbury, N.J., Joshua J. Hoffman of Phoenixville, Pa. and Brendan C. (Jennifer) Johnson of Richmond, Va.; and his great-grandson Anders K. Johnson. Warren also leaves behind his constant companion and adored grand-pup Cassie. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, in the Church of the Covenant United Methodist, 3055 NY 43, Averill Park, followed by a reception. Warren will be brought to the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date for his inurnment. Warren's family would like him remembered for his caring and abiding love for his family and friends. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 5, 2019