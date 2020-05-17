Warren Charles Kennedy Ph.D.
1941 - 2020
Kennedy, Warren Charles Ph.D. FEURA BUSH Warren Charles Kennedy, Ph.D. of Feura Bush, passed peacefully from this life on May 5, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Pittsburgh on Christmas Day, 1941, to Charles Edward Kennedy and Seda Catherine Shalamunec, he was a curious man with diverse academic interests and acumen from astronomy to submarine sound suppression. He was predeceased by his wife Karen (Rothaupt); and his brother David Kennedy. He is survived by David's wife Barbara in South Carolina and their family; and his brother Jack Kennedy and family in Pittsburgh. Warren earned his B.S. at the University of Pittsburgh, his M.S. at Carnegie Institute of Technology and his Ph.D. at Carnegie Mellon University, all in mechanical engineering. His career path included academic posts at Union College and R.P.I., scientific posts at Westinghouse Laboratories, civilian-military at Electric Boat, and governmental assignments at N.Y.S. Department of Transportation, from which he retired in 2016. An avid reader and musician, Warren composed and arranged music and participated as a Tuba and Euphonium player in several community ensembles giving local concerts and providing entertainment to senior and nursing facilities. The gentle and loving care by Teresian House and St. Peter's Hospital staff was appreciated. Interment in the Bethlehem Cemetery and a memorial will be private. Those seeking to share a memorial for Warren are encouraged to plant a tree and look skyward. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.
