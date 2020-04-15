|
Carr, Warren E. Sr. COLONIE Warren E. "Fuzzy" Carr Sr., 92, entered eternal life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born on November 18, 1927, in Watervliet, he was the son of the late Fred L. Sr. and Louise (Williams) Carr. He was a graduate of Watervliet High School. Warren married the former Carol Ann Byson on November 14, 1998, cherishing 21 years of marriage before his passing. Fuzzy was a truck driver with Holmes Transportation Inc. for 30 years, until retirement in 1984. Since 1970, he was a member of the Colonie Elks Lodge and served as the Elk's secretary for 31 years. He was the district golf chairman for the Elk's Capital District. Warren was a member of S.W. Pitts Hose Company in Latham since 1967. He held the position of lieutenant and captain and became a life member. He was an elder and deacon at the former Boght Reformed Church, where he also served as choir director and organist. He had also served as organist for the United Methodist Church in Watervliet and the Colonie Elk's Lodge. He enjoyed playing recreational softball and had played for many years from 1948 to 1972 for Nick's Tavern, Carmen Dotts, Boyles Furniture, and Cocca's Diner. Warren was actively involved in many local organizations and clubs. He was a member of the Teamsters Retirees Local #294, and former Scout leader with the Boy Scout's Troop 62 at Blue Creek Elementary School and Troop 77 in Watervliet, as well as former chairman of Capital District Youth Activities. In addition to his wife, Warren is survived by his three sons, Thomas W. Carr, Gregory D. (Cindy) Carr, and Warren E. (Pamela) Carr Jr., and stepson Robert R.(Angie) Tyson; his brothers, Fred L. Carr Jr. and Edward W. Carr; his six cherished grandchildren, Ashley Saville, Matthew Carr, Bryan Carr, and Jessica Tanzer and Annika and Avery Tyson; as well as six adored great-grandchildren, Hailey, Brooke, Thomas and Adeline Carr, Kelsey Tanzer, and Raina Saville. He was predeceased by his former wife, Eileen Flanagan Carr; and his siblings, Doris Wheelock, Robert L. Carr, Esther Henning and Walter A. Carr. Funeral services for Warren will be celebrated privately at the convenience of the family with Pastor Jason Fulkerson presiding at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home. Interment will take place in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Warren's memory to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 15, 2020