|
|
Wells, Warren E. NORTH NASSAU Warren E. Wells, 92, died on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Bridgeport, Conn., he was son of the late Nathan Ernest Wells and Mabel Shumway Warren Wells; and husband for 66 years of Marion Goewey Wells, married October 1953. He had resided in Stratford, Conn. for 25 years, then Newtown, Danbury and Willimantic, Conn., prior to moving to Nassau in 1961. He was a graduate of Stratford High School, class of 1945, Champlain College in Plattsburgh from '47-'49, Russell Sage Evening Division Troy and Albany and earned his master's degree from the University of Connecticut. Warren was a biology and general science teacher in Lansingburgh School for 22 years and also taught summer school at Troy High School. Prior to that he worked in several commercial agronomy businesses and for the Soil Conservation Service in Hartford, Conn. He was active in the East Schodack Garden Club, ESQUATUCK, the Schodack and Nassau Historical Society, President of the N.Y.S. Maple Producers Association for several year, a member of the Maple Hall of Fame in Croghan, N.Y. in 2000 and has owned and operated a maple business since 1969. He was a member of the First Reformed Church of Wynantskill. He was an Army Air Force veteran of World War II serving during the Army of Occupation in Europe. Survivors in addition to his wife include a son, Richard E. (Christine) Wells of Averill Park; a daughter, Janice G. (Tim) Dagner of West Sand Lake; four grandchildren, Amy and Jerilyn Felock and Jeremy and Branden Dagner; four great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Gertrude Wilson of Stratford, Conn.; several nieces and nephews; and a close friend, A. Robert Anderson. He was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Desrosiers and a niece. Relatives and friends may call at the First Reformed Church of Wynantskill, Church Avenue and Main Street, Wynantskill on Thursday, December 12, from 3-6 p.m. with a funeral service at 6 p.m. Interment will be at a later date in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Warren E. Wells to the First Reformed Church of Wynantskill, P.O. Box 159 Wynantskill, NY 12198. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019