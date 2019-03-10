Rymiller, Warren H. BRUNSWICK Warren H. Rymiller, 93, formerly of Magill Avenue, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center after a brief illness. Born in Brunswick, he was son of the late Henry Rymiller and Grace Wagar Rymiller. He had resided in Brunswick all his life and graduated from George Washington School, Troy High School, class of 1941 and Troy Business College. Warren operated a farm with his father until 1956. He later joined the firm of National Business Promotions in Albany where he worked for 34 years in sales and customer relations, retiring in 1990. He was an honorary life member of the Brunswick Historical Society where he served on the board and many committees. He was involved with the renovation and design of the Brunswick Memorial Park and a member of Brunswick Lodge of Elks #2556, an honorary life member of the Mountain View Volunteer Fire Company and a communicant of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Albany, where he was a part of the "Top of The Hill" retired men's group. He was a Brunswick Republican Committeeman. Survivors include his cousins, Barbara (Ronald) Ives, Venice, Fla. and Robert J. Hydorn, Brunswick. He was predeceased by two cousins, Joyce Hydorn and Janet Clancy. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 14, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 107 State St., Albany, with Reverend Paul Hartt, Rector, officiating. Interment will be in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Warren Rymiller to the Brunswick Historical Society, P.O. Box 1776 Route 2 Cropseyville, NY, 12052. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary