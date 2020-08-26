1/
Warren M. Pettit
Pettit, Warren M. NASSAU Warren M. Pettit, 54 of Nassau, passed away after a brief illness on August 22, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Wayne and Pauline Pettit. Warren was employed by the Freihofer Baking Company for over 30 years. He enjoyed volunteering with the Nassau Baseball Association, was an avid golfer, a devout Miami Dolphins fan and a NASCAR fan. Warren enjoyed spending time with his family and friends the most. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Wayne (Becky) Pettit. He is survived by his brother, William Pettit; sisters, Paula (Duane) Burtt, Pamela (Thomas) Corellis Jr., and Patrice (Daniel) Marshall; stepdaughters, Morgan Leto and Ashley Dunn; and his beloved grandson Leiland. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Albany Medical Center for their care during Warren's final days. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Warren will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Cemetery in Nassau on Saturday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nassau Baseball Association, P.O. Box 293, Nassau, NY, 12123. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
AUG
29
Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery in Nassau
Funeral services provided by
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY 12123
(518) 766-3828
