Chapple, Warren W. and Joan J. Sell WEST SAND LAKE Joan J. Sell Chapple, 87, died on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor and her husband, Warren W. Chapple, 92, died on Monday, February 18, 2019, in the home of his son, Marc. Joan was born and educated in Eaton Rapids, Mich. and Warren was born in Plattsburgh, and they had resided in West Sand Lake for the past 34 years. In November of 2018, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Joan was a seamstress for Standard Manufacturing in Lansingburgh for many years and also a homemaker for many years; and Warren was a service technician for Hart's Fuel Service, Inc. in West Sand Lake for many years, retiring 30 years ago. Upon retirement, he worked at Country True Value. They also owned and operated Chapple's Woodworking and Doll Furniture for many years. Warren was a Navy veteran of World War II and an avid N.Y. Mets fan. Joan and Warren are survived by two sons, Bruce B. Chapple, Troy and Marc M. (Patricia) Chapple, Averill Park; three grandchildren, Kari (Keith) Hankle and Brian (Lea Peplowski) and Brittany Chapple; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Warren is also survived by a brother, Emerson Chapple. Joan was predeceased by two sisters, Vivian Sell and Verma Emanatian; and Warren by two sisters, Frances and Dorothy. The family would like to thank the staff of B1 at the Van Rensselaer Manor for all their care over the past six years. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Friday, February 22, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Reverend Karyl Hopp, officiating. Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Joan Jane Chapple to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205; and in lieu of flowers for Warren, to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center) 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY, 12208. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.