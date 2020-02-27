Boice, Wayne A. COEYMANS HOLLOW Wayne A. Boice, 61, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 21, 2020. Wayne was born on June 14, 1958, to Betty Jane Boice and the late Donald A. Boice. He was employed by the Stanton Farms for 13 years and previously by Marshall's Garage for 30 years. Wayne enjoyed snowmobiling and NASCAR and was an avid Dale Ernhardt fan. Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his brother, Keith (Patty) of Westerlo; significant other, Suzette Irwin and her daughters, Carley Libertucci and Erin Libertucci. He was grampy Wayne to Zoie Libertucci, Kayla Stanton, Kameron Stanton and Lily Shaw. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Wayne's family on Saturday, February 29, at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. The family would like you to consider, in lieu of flowers, a contribution in memory of Wayne to the Ravena Grange, 1184 SR 143, Coeymans Hollow, NY, 12046.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2020