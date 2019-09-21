Decatur, Wayne A. Sr. BALLSTON SPA Wayne A. Decatur Sr., 69, passed away on August 27, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center after a brief illness. Born on October 14, 1949, in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Norma Jean and John Decatur. He lived most of his life in Ballston Spa. He most recently lived at the Berkshire Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center in Sandisfield, Mass. where he received excellent care and considered it "home." He is survived by his children, Wayne (Kristina Ferrare), Karen (Andy Decker), Gary and their mother Ann Meehan. He was "Papa" to his two beloved grandchildren Ella and Holden Decker. He is also survived by his brothers, Jeff and Jack; and his sister-in-law Beverly Decatur. He was also predeceased by his brother Norman. Wayne loved a good meal (or sometimes just bacon), listening to music, going to the casino with friends, spending time outdoors and having a good laugh. He was a proud Army veteran and appreciated the support he received from the V.A. Hospital in Albany through the years. Wayne will be interred in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville on September 27, at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request that charitable donations be made to the "Better Life Fund" at the Berkshire Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center, 7 Sandisfield Rd., Sandisfield, MA, 01255. Arrangements are being handled by Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, Mass. To send remembrances to his family please go to finnertyandstevens.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 21, 2019