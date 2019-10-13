HOFFMAN Wayne C. Hi Hoff, here we are, eight years after you started your journey, keeping "the legend" going with all the old stories. Some things haven't changed, like the old blue barn and evening bird visits! Sadly, another friend, Eddy, has joined you. I know the world series is coming up (maybe Mets next year) and I know you are all always ready for football. Your beautiful family is happy and healthy. Please keep your watchful eye on everyone and be peaceful. With Love, Until Next Time, Mish



