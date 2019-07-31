Konig, Wayne D. VALATIE Wayne D. Konig passed away on July 30, 2019, at the age of 88, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara Konig. They both loved spending time at Cape Cod with family. Wayne graduated from Albany Academy (a four sport athlete), St Lawrence University (a two sport athlete), Russel Sage Graduate Division and University of Oklahoma Commercial Lending School. Wayne was a life member of the American Institute of Banking, served as president and treasurer of Albany 25 year Club, was president of Metroland Executives. He was a member of the Albany/Colonie Chamber of Commerce, Trustee of Nature Conservancy, and chairman of the Town of Schodack Planning Board. He was on the Board of the National Association of Chron's and Colitis. He was a proud member of the Bourbon and Chowder Club. Wayne is survived by three children, son Kevin Konig (Carolyn) of Castleton, and daughters, Deborah Small (Brian) and Katherine Maas (Douglas) of Valatie; his grandchildren, Nathan Small, Christopher Small, Katie Valente (Charles) Justin Maas, Alexander Konig and Sarah Konig; and great-grandchildren, Kelsi Maas and Joseph Valente. We would like to thank the staff of Whittier Rehabilitation Center for their loving care and support. As he always said "Family is everything" and they truly are. Friends and family are invited to a funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Valatie at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northern Columbia Lion's Club. Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 31, 2019