Wayne E. Hooks
1956 - 2020
Hooks, Wayne E. ALBANY Wayne Edward Hooks born on September 12, 1956, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was the son of Barbara Dabbs and the late Willie J. Hooks. Wayne was a proud veteran having served in the Marine Corps. Wayne was the father of Wayne Jr. and Andre (Lea) Hooks all of Albany; brother of Wanda (Ray), William Sr., Thomas of Albany, LaRhonda (Larry) of Selkirk, Wannita (Brian), Wendy, Karen, and Freeman all of Ravena, and Willie J. of South Bend; special uncle of Shaneeka and a host of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Wayne's family on Friday, November 6, from 12 to 1 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany, with a celebration of Wayne's life to follow at 1 p.m. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. The Rite of Interment will immediately follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Albany. To leave a message for Wayne's family on their guestbook, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com








Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
NOV
6
Service
01:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
