Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Elwell Wagner. View Sign Service Information Glenville Funeral Home Inc. 9 Glenridge Rd Glenville , NY 12302 (518)-399-1630 Viewing 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Glenville Funeral Home Inc. 9 Glenridge Rd Glenville , NY 12302 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Scotia United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Wagner, Wayne Elwell GLENVILLE Wayne Elwell Wagner, age 81, community leader and entrepreneur, passed away on February 11, 2020, at home surrounded by family members in Glenville. He had been ill the last few months after a fall at home. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda A. Wagner; and leaves his devoted daughters, Belinda A. Wagner, Wendy Wagner Robeson (Ed), Nancy Schaffer (David), Patricia Zych (Robert) and Susan Zobre (Dwight). He also leaves his grandchildren, Nathaniel and Juliana Robeson, Bryan and Cynthia Zych, Helena and Lily Schaffer, Rebecca Zobre Northrup (Brian) and Michael Zobre; as well as great-grandson, Zachary Northrup. Born on Columbus Day, October 12, 1938, in Brockport, N.Y. he was the son of the late Edythe and Anthony Wagner. After attending the campus school, Wayne matriculated at Manlius School where he was active in the corps of cadets and achieved the highest rank. He then attended the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 1960 from the Wharton School as a distinguished military graduate and commander of the Corps. He began active duty in the U.S. Army and attained the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves and served until 1971. He took graduate courses in African studies at NYU. First working for the Marine Midland Bank in Buffalo, he began at the Schenectady Trust Company in 1967 and attained the position of vice president. He left the bank in 1974 to run for U.S. Congress. Soon after he joined the Galesi Group as president. While there, he helped rebuild Manchester, Vt. and the renowned Equinox Hotel. In 1985 he turned his attention to his own businesses, including 21st Century Park, Belwen, Napasu, Advisor Corp., Indian Meadows, Wireless Cable and Super Liquor. He was town supervisor of Glenville from 1993-1999 and he left his mark throughout the town. Wayne was always devoted to his community. He was president of the U.S. Jaycees and the National Curling Association, a 32 degree Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite, Rotary, the Cyprus Patrol of the Shriners, American Legion, Guan-Ho-Ha Club and the Scotia United Methodist Church. He taught graduate classes at the University of Buffalo, Millard Fillmore College and the American Institute of Banking. He was a university council member of the University of Albany and SCCC's Continuing Education Advisory Council and a board member of various organizations. He loved to travel throughout Europe and enjoyed his homes in Manchester, Vt., Cocoa Beach, Fla. and Key Largo in the Florida Keys. The family would like to thank Jill, Brook, Vanessa, Stephanie and Lupi for their loving care of Wayne over the last six months. Viewing hours will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home on Sunday, February 16, from 4-7 p.m. and the funeral will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, at the Scotia United Methodist Church. Any donations may be made in Wayne's name to the Scotia United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at











Wagner, Wayne Elwell GLENVILLE Wayne Elwell Wagner, age 81, community leader and entrepreneur, passed away on February 11, 2020, at home surrounded by family members in Glenville. He had been ill the last few months after a fall at home. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda A. Wagner; and leaves his devoted daughters, Belinda A. Wagner, Wendy Wagner Robeson (Ed), Nancy Schaffer (David), Patricia Zych (Robert) and Susan Zobre (Dwight). He also leaves his grandchildren, Nathaniel and Juliana Robeson, Bryan and Cynthia Zych, Helena and Lily Schaffer, Rebecca Zobre Northrup (Brian) and Michael Zobre; as well as great-grandson, Zachary Northrup. Born on Columbus Day, October 12, 1938, in Brockport, N.Y. he was the son of the late Edythe and Anthony Wagner. After attending the campus school, Wayne matriculated at Manlius School where he was active in the corps of cadets and achieved the highest rank. He then attended the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 1960 from the Wharton School as a distinguished military graduate and commander of the Corps. He began active duty in the U.S. Army and attained the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves and served until 1971. He took graduate courses in African studies at NYU. First working for the Marine Midland Bank in Buffalo, he began at the Schenectady Trust Company in 1967 and attained the position of vice president. He left the bank in 1974 to run for U.S. Congress. Soon after he joined the Galesi Group as president. While there, he helped rebuild Manchester, Vt. and the renowned Equinox Hotel. In 1985 he turned his attention to his own businesses, including 21st Century Park, Belwen, Napasu, Advisor Corp., Indian Meadows, Wireless Cable and Super Liquor. He was town supervisor of Glenville from 1993-1999 and he left his mark throughout the town. Wayne was always devoted to his community. He was president of the U.S. Jaycees and the National Curling Association, a 32 degree Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite, Rotary, the Cyprus Patrol of the Shriners, American Legion, Guan-Ho-Ha Club and the Scotia United Methodist Church. He taught graduate classes at the University of Buffalo, Millard Fillmore College and the American Institute of Banking. He was a university council member of the University of Albany and SCCC's Continuing Education Advisory Council and a board member of various organizations. He loved to travel throughout Europe and enjoyed his homes in Manchester, Vt., Cocoa Beach, Fla. and Key Largo in the Florida Keys. The family would like to thank Jill, Brook, Vanessa, Stephanie and Lupi for their loving care of Wayne over the last six months. Viewing hours will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home on Sunday, February 16, from 4-7 p.m. and the funeral will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, at the Scotia United Methodist Church. Any donations may be made in Wayne's name to the Scotia United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close