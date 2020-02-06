Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Church 2416 7th Ave Watervliet , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Simmons, Wayne F. WATERVLIET Wayne F. Simmons, 64, passed away peacefully, at home, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Watervliet, on June 14, 1955, he was the son of the late Frank Simmons and Veronica Kuziara. Wayne married the love of his life, Betty Jean "The Queen" Donlon, on September 9, 1978, at St. Brigid's Church in Watervliet. He began his working career at Al Tech Specialty Steel Corp. in 1977 and would later retire, after 22 years of service, in 1999. Wayne worked in many positions through his tenure including crane operator in both extrusion and the rolling mill. He was a proud union member of the United Steel Workers of America (USWA #2478) where he served in many roles including financial secretary. In recent years he organized an annual clam steam where the Al Tech gang would gather and reminisce about the "good old days." Following his retirement from Al Tech, Wayne would return to school, at the age of 44, and attend Hudson Valley Community College where he would earn his degree in mortuary science. Wayne would go on to become a licensed New York State funeral director and work at Lyons Funeral Home for nearly 20 years, quickly becoming a beloved member of the Rensselaer community, until having to retire due to his illness. He refused to let his illness slow him down and would go on to open Simmons Funeral Home, LLC and Capital District Monument Company, LLC, with his son Frank, in 2018. Wayne is proof that "The American Dream" is still alive and well and in his famous words, "You can have anything you want in life if you're willing to work!" He will forever be remembered by his childhood friends as "The Mayor" of Brotherhood Park. Wayne was generous with his time and volunteered with many organizations, serving in many roles through the years including; the last president of the Watervliet Pulaski Club, coaching Watervliet Little League and Cohoes Little League, vice president of Cohoes Catholic Athletic Association, coaching Cohoes Youth Soccer and former president of Rensselaer Kiwanis. Wayne was a one of a kind guy who will be missed dearly by many, including his Stewart's Coffee Club. He had a smile and laugh that would light up any room he was in. He always had a kind word for all and never had a bad word to say about anybody. He will be remembered by his children as their #1 fan in all of their endeavors. The Simmons family would like to thank Dr. Karen Tedesco and Kathy Hena of NYOH for the wonderful care and compassion they gave to Wayne during his nearly four-year battle with cancer. A special thank you is also offered to his dear friend Sandy Raus for her wonderful friendship as well as the Rensselaer Police and Fire Departments for their friendship and rapid responses in Wayne's times of need. Wayne is survived by his wife of 41 years, Betty Jean Simmons; his children, Lindsay M. Simmons, Frank (Danielle M.) Simmons and Danielle C. Simmons; his aunt, Theresa Kuziara Bunk; his cousins, Bob "Teso" Teson, Bob Butler, Sharon "Cissy" (The late Doug Smith ) O'Connell, Buzzy (Jeanne) Teson, Mark (Susan) Teson, Pat Teson, Mike Teson, Tami Chrysler and Tom (Sue Reinfurt) Kuziara; and his life-long best friend, Bob Zawistowski. In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by his aunts, Leona Kuziara Hull and Helen Kuziara Ginsburg; his uncle, Theodore (Helen) Kuziara; and cousins, Rosie Teson, Linda Butler and Barbara Kuziara Tessier. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Wayne on Saturday, February 8, at 12 p.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Church, 2416 7th Ave., Watervliet. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watervliet. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Friday, February 7, from 4 - 8 p.m. Those wishing to remember Wayne in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to Arsenal City Kids (formerly Kids Count), 614 6th St., Watervliet, NY, 12189 or CoNSERNS-U, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer, NY, 12144. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit simmonsfuneral.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

