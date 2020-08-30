Parks, Wayne Frank ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. It is with deep sorrow, and an abundance of love, that we mourn the passing of Wayne Frank Parks. Wayne passed away at his Florida home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the age of 64, following a brief battle with cancer. He will be dearly missed by his wife Alma Parks; his children, Robert A. Riccardo, Lucas Walter Parks, and Brittany Marie Parks, as well as their spouses Colleen Ricardo, Ashley Parks and Sal Bevilacqua; his grandchildren, Cameron Marie Daoust, Violet Marie Parks, Walter Wayne Parks, Cassidy Quinn Bevilacqua, Robert Douglas Riccardo, and Sarah Ann Riccardo; his siblings, Patricia Delarosa (Parks), Walter (Skip) Parks, and Terry Parks, as well as their spouses, Tim Delarosa, Margaret Parks, and Beth Parks. He was also predeceased by his mother and father, Dorothy Parks (Laird) and Walter Parks; as well as his best buddy Snoop (his dog). Throughout his adult life, Wayne made it a priority to procure a living to support his family in any way he could. He carried out a diverse and colorful career as a self-made entrepreneur after putting in 13 years on the railroad as a conductor for Conrail. From there, Wayne went on to establish a contracting / property development outfit that would later evolve into Mansion Street Development, LLC. Concurrent with building homes was Wayne's co-ownership of a dining establishment in Speculator, N.Y. called the Lake House Inn. Then, in 1991, he would begin his most fruitful endeavor yet by tapping into the transportation industry and building a legacy known as Coxsackie Transport Inc. A single vehicle would blossom into hundreds, and with it hundreds of jobs in Greene County. In this period, Wayne's influence began to expand into politics eventually landing him a seat on the Coxsackie Village Board as an elected trustee, thus bolstering his positive impact on the community. As Wayne's Resume grew, so did the scope of his ambitions. The expertise in contracting and development he had honed in New York were applied to a sizable urban renewal enterprise in Alabama. This would be the birth of his next business undertaking, Lower Alabama Properties, LLC. Multiple other entities would ensue in the coming decades including an insurance firm, Exemplar Financial, LLC and an ice cream parlor, Ice Cream In The Park. The little time Wayne carved out for himself for when he wasn't working or with family was spent on a bicycle. He could be tackling a daunting 50 mile excursion through a countryside or navigating and conquering a new city scape, either way, it made him feel free and unbound. When the weather was inclement, or Wayne just wanted to see his friends at the YMCA, a vigorously executed spin class was the next best thing. Wayne found it most enjoyable to push his stationary bike to its absolute limits, always trying to one-up his old records. Wayne Parks was a true luminary, and embodied the American dream. Wayne's prowess as a business man, his competitive spirit as a patriotic American, and his unwavering devotion and love for family made him one of a kind. Wayne lived so loudly that his echo will continue to ring on. "Every day gets better!" -Wayne F. Parks Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are currently unable to carry out Wayne's wishes for a service and celebration, thus the date and location of his services will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, Wayne's family would like it if everyone could write down a memory they have with Wayne and send that instead via email to Brittany@coxsackietrans.com.





